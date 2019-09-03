Virginia L. (Kinney) Loxterkamp, 92, of Gering, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Memorials may be given to Friends of Alzheimers/Dementia “FAD” PO Box 246 Gering, NE 69341. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Virginia was born December 18, 1926 at Bayard, Nebraska to Charles E. and Anna (Robertson) Kinney. She graduated from Bayard High School with the Class of 1945 and shortly thereafter went to Chicago, Illinois where she worked at the Hannus Clothing Factory. When a branch of the factory was moved to Toluca, Illinois, she transferred there and worked at that factory and also attended classes at the University of Illinois for two years.
She moved to Denver, CO and was employed at Gates Rubber Company for a time and later went to work at the Federal Center. She met and later married Walt Filiatrault on November 11, 1954, an Airman stationed at Lowery AFB. In December of 1954, they were transferred to Geiger AFB, Spokane, WA. In January of 1955, they were assigned to Naha AFB, Okinawa. There she went to work in the Commissary Office and worked there until they were assigned to Lincoln AFB in Nebraska in November of 1960. While there, she worked in the financial division on the base until the base was closed down and they were shipped to March AFB, just outside of Riverside, CA, in March of 1965. Virginia worked in the Financial Division again until they were shipped to Andrews AFB, just outside of Washington, D.C., where she went to work in the financial division for a short time until she was offered a promotion at Bolling AFB. She worked there until being transferred to the Department of the Air Force in the financial section at the Pentagon. She remained there until illness and the heavy traffic forced her to take a position at Indian Head Naval Ordinance Depot at Indian Head, MD, only a few miles drive from home. She remained there until January of 1978 when she took medical retirement which ended quite a colorful career. During all these many transfers and continuing her Federal Civil Service career, she attended many schools and colleges finally receiving her accounting degree from the University of Northern Virginia at Roselyn.
She retired from Federal Service in January of 1978 and moved to Gering, Nebraska, where she cared for an aging aunt for many years. She married Leonard Loxterkamp on December 22, 1979 at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering and they have resided in Gering for all of their married life, moving to The Village at Regional West in 2018.
Virginia was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Gering and was active in the Women of the Moose Chapter 1398. She earned her Star Recorder degree in 1983 and was Senior Regent for the 1999-2000 Chapter year. She was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and the President of the local Panhandle Chapter 1064 for 1986-1987. She also held the secretary job for the Chapter for several years. She held various offices in the State Federation of NARFE as well.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Leonard; daughter, Leann Thompsen; two granddaughters; step-son, James Loxterkamp; step-daughter, Rene Barry; one step-grandson; two step-granddaughters; and six step-great-grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, an aunt, several uncles, and a step-grandson.