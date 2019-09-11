TORRINGTON, WYOMING — Memorial services for VIVIEN RUTH HILLS, 87, will be held at 1:30pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at the United Methodist Church with Reverend Jeff Wayland officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later time. Vivien died September 9, 2019 at Community Hospital in Torrington and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church or Kindness Ranch Animal Rescue. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Vivien was born May 14, 1932 in Hoytville, Ohio the daughter of Merritt and Bernice (Dermer) George. She graduated Hoytville High School in 1950 and attended Bowling Green State University Ohio College where she graduated in 1954 with a BA in education. She taught high school in Europe for three years in England and Germany on US Air Bases. She came to Cheyenne, Wyoming where she taught elementary school. Vivien met and later married Donald Hills in Cheyenne on July 27, 1962. They moved to Torrington, Wyoming in 1965 and she again taught elementary school in Goshen County. She retired in 1994.
Vivien enjoyed music especially singing, piano, and church solos, playing golf, animals and reading. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, PEO, music club and the Torrington Fiddlers Association.
Vivien is survived by her husband Don of Torrington, Wyoming; a son Dennis Hills of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and a daughter Lisa Hills of Ypsilanti, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother Kenneth Dermer.
