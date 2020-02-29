Albro, Janis

Avis Joann Vooge February 27, 2020 Avis Joann Vooge, 81, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Heritage Estates Nursing Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on March 3, 2020 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. There will be no visitation, but the casket will be open for an hour prior to service time. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made in care of Avis' family to be designated at a later date. Avis J. Vooge was born on August 31, 1938 in Fargo, North Dakota to Lydia Olson. She received her education and graduated from Michigan High School, North Dakota. After graduation, she worked in Grand Forks, ND as a bank teller. In 1958, Avis and friends gathered for an evening out where she was introduced to Robert Vooge, who quickly became the love of her life. Robert would frequently stop at the bank when Avis was at work to win her over with flowers and his charm. They were married July 24, 1959. To this union, they were blessed with two children, Natalee and Jaysen. In 1970, the Vooge family moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Avis loved to bake treats for the family, laugh, enjoy life and dote on the family's two beautiful Golden Retrievers. She collected clowns and Precious Moments and she loved to travel, spending many summers at her uncle's farm in North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her Loving Husband, Robert. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Natalee (Mike) Schmidt, and Jaysen (Sondra) Vooge; grandchildren: Caleb Vooge and Andrew Schmidt; great grandson Chaycen Schmidt; Step grandchildren: Ryan (Kayla) Schmidt, Eric (Jasmine) Schmidt, and Kayla (Keevin) Hardiman, and six step great grandchildren: Brilyn, Brielle, Isaiah, Karsten, Kavian and Krue.

