Samuel E. Wagner February 27, 2020 Memorial services for SAMUEL E. WAGNER, 91, will be held at 10am Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Lingle Community Presbyterian Church with Reverend Bruce McBurney officiating. Military honors by the US Navy will follow the service at the church and burial of the ashes will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Sam died February 27, 2020 at Goshen Healthcare Community in Torrington, Wyoming. Memorials may be given to the church. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Sam was born September 28, 1928 in a farm house west of Lingle, Wyoming the son of William Henry and Mary (Harding) Wagner. He grew up and received his education there graduating Lingle High School in 1947. Sam served in the US Navy for three years before returning to Lingle. He married Marlene Keller in Lingle on June 8, 1952. He worked for Continental Oil Company for twenty-seven years as a dealer. He also drove school bus for the Lingle schools and later for the Goshen County School District from 1959 until 2012. Sam enjoyed yard work, bowling, playing Bridge and driving school bus. He was a member of the American Legion, the Lions Club and Lingle Community Presbyterian Church. Sam is survived by his wife Marlene of Torrington, Wyoming; daughter Julene (Jerry) Asmus and son Samuel (Peggy) Wagner all of Torrington; a brother Billy Lee (Diane) Wagner of Aloha, Oregon; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Leonard Wagner and Walter Wagner; and three sisters Elnora Herdt, Alice Bullack and Ethel Smith.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Wagner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.