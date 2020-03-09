Samuel E. Wagner February 27, 2020 Memorial services for SAMUEL E. WAGNER, 91, will be held at 10am Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Lingle Community Presbyterian Church with Reverend Bruce McBurney officiating. Military honors by the US Navy will follow the service at the church and burial of the ashes will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Sam died February 27, 2020 at Goshen Healthcare Community in Torrington, Wyoming. Memorials may be given to the church. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Sam was born September 28, 1928 in a farm house west of Lingle, Wyoming the son of William Henry and Mary (Harding) Wagner. He grew up and received his education there graduating Lingle High School in 1947. Sam served in the US Navy for three years before returning to Lingle. He married Marlene Keller in Lingle on June 8, 1952. He worked for Continental Oil Company for twenty-seven years as a dealer. He also drove school bus for the Lingle schools and later for the Goshen County School District from 1959 until 2012. Sam enjoyed yard work, bowling, playing Bridge and driving school bus. He was a member of the American Legion, the Lions Club and Lingle Community Presbyterian Church. Sam is survived by his wife Marlene of Torrington, Wyoming; daughter Julene (Jerry) Asmus and son Samuel (Peggy) Wagner all of Torrington; a brother Billy Lee (Diane) Wagner of Aloha, Oregon; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Leonard Wagner and Walter Wagner; and three sisters Elnora Herdt, Alice Bullack and Ethel Smith.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.