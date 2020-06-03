Walker, Gordon

Gordon Walker May 26, 2020 Gordon Walker, 85, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Kimball Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Tyler White officiating. Burial will be held in the Kimball Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. The funeral and visitation are open to the public but COVID-19 requirements will be followed. Memorials may be given to the Kimball Evangelical Free Church. The services for Gordon have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home. Gordon Dell Walker was born in Thedford, Nebraska on June 20, 1934, the youngest of four children born to Burt and Alice (Amsberry) Walker. When Gordon was three the family moved to Seneca where he received his education. During high school he worked for Ed Larson at the lumber yard unloading salt, lumber and coal. He also worked at the local grocery store and gas station, Gordon remembered gas being 15 cents per gallon. During the summer months he worked as a ranch hand for two local ranchers. He also worked for the railroad getting mail from the post offices to the trains and helping load the trains. He later worked on a section crew out of Hecla and later transferred to Seneca. He moved to Kimball and worked as a gas station attendant until going to work in the oil fields for Plains Well Service and later Russell Oil Well Service. He was married to Carroll Kuhlman in 1956 and to this union Randy, Vickie and Russell were born. Gordon and Carroll were later divorced. He attended WNCC and received a degree in Business Administration and Accounting. He was married to Earladeen Barrett in 1980. He went to work for the City of Kimball in the power plant and worked there until retiring in 1998. During his retirement, Gordon worked as a school crossing guard for 13 years. He was a member of the Lions Club and served one term as President. He was a member of the Kimball Evangelical Free Church. Survivors include his wife Earladeen Walker of Kimball, NE; daughter Vickie (Robert) Edwards of Santa Clarita, CA; grandchildren Denielle (Jacob) Wood and Jeremy (Brandy) Nelms; great grandchildren Bailey, Jack and Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons Randy and Russell, 1 brother Glen, 2 sisters Zetta and Velma and numerous other family members.

