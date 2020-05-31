Walth, Donald

Donald Dean Walth May 15, 2020 Donald (Don) Dean Walth passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff, NE. A private family interment has taken place at the Nebraska Veteran's Cemetery at Alliance. A notice will be published for the public service which will be held at a later time. Don was born June 16, 1928 to George and Martha (Dietz) Walth at the family farm located east of Fairfax, SD. Following the death of his father from a farming accident in 1943, Don quit high school to work the family farm until it was sold in 1947. Don worked construction on the Fort Randall Dam and in 1948 moved to Norfolk, NE to work at the Nebraska State Hospital where he met his future wife, Phyllis Kortje. On June 19, 1949, Don and Phyllis were married at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar, NE and celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary in 2019. To this union two children were born: a daughter, Barbara Ann and a son, Gregory Lee. Don was a proud veteran of the Korean War serving in the Army's 630th Engineer Light Equipment Co from 1952 to 1953. Following his discharge from the Army, Don attended the Nebraska Technical School at Milford, NE earning a degree from its Diesel and Farm Equipment program in 1958. Upon his graduation, Don worked as a mechanic for several International Harvester dealerships in Nebraska and in 1966 became shop foreman at the company store in Omaha, NE. In 1971 he was promoted to his dream job as the District Service Manager serving the Western Nebraska, Northeastern Colorado, Northwestern Kansas, and Wyoming area until his retirement. Don also enjoyed his time working on IH's wheat harvest support team. In February, 2001, Don and Phyllis moved into the Western Nebraska Veterans Home where he enjoyed growing a garden including sweet corn, which was harvested and served during meals for members. Don also enjoyed watering the lawn, taking food carts between the kitchen and nursing section, and help setting up for church services. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of the Western Nebraska Veteran's Home for their support and care of Don during his retirement years spent there. Don was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, the VFW, and the Korean War Veterans Association. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; daughter Barbara; son Greg and his wife Robin; two granddaughters Erin (Patrick) Ellis, and Emily; sisters-in-law Sharon Dolish and Beverly Kortje; brother-in-Law Bruce Cowen and several nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Sisters -Delores Eitler, Phyllis Shipman, and Shirley Pelc, brothers-in-law, Edmond Eitler, Donald Shipman, Gordon Pelc, Donald Kortje, and Gene Dolish, and sister-in Law LaJean Cowen. Memorials may be sent in Don's name to St. John's Lutheran Church and the Western Nebraska Veterans Home. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
