Ward, Ervin

Ervin Kenneth Ward March 4, 2020 Ervin Kenneth Ward, 71, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully in his home on March 4th, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 12 also at the Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Army National Guard and Gering American Legion Post #36. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Ervin's name. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Ken was born August 5, 1948 in Dunning, NE to Sara and George Ward. Ken served three years in the United states army, then returned to Weld County, CO as a heavy equipment operator. Later moving to Dix, NE where he raised his sons. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, and sister. Ken is survived by five sons; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Bridgman Funeral Home
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Mar 12
Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
1:00PM
Bridgman Funeral Home
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
