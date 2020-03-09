Ward, Ervin

Ervin Kenneth Ward March 4, 2020 Ervin Kenneth Ward, 71, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully in his home on March 4th, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 12 also at the Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Army National Guard and Gering American Legion Post #36. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Ervin's name. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Ken was born August 5, 1948 in Dunning, NE to Sara and George Ward. Ken served three years in the United states army, then returned to Weld County, CO as a heavy equipment operator. Later moving to Dix, NE where he raised his sons. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, and sister. Ken is survived by five sons; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
1:00PM
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.