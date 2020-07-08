Weideman, Leland

Leland E. Weideman July 5, 2020 Leland E. Weideman, 80 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home. Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 10 at 2:00 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Adam Coop officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation will be Thursday from 3-5 pm and public visitation 5-7 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Children's Hospital, St. Jude and Shriners. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Leland was born June 25, 1940 in Minatare, Nebraska to Alexsander and Kathren Weideman. He spent his life in Scottsbluff attending Scottsbluff Schools. He was proud to be a "Roosevelt Eagle." He met the love of his life Dona Wimberly in 1957 and they married July 5, 1959 in Scottsbluff and to this union three children were born Debra, Leanne and Michael. Leland worked hard at Cooks Livestock, Hergert Milling and B & C Steel. He loved making things from metal and wood, fishing and always made it to auctions. Items he made he donated to the Festival of Hope in honor of family members. He is survived by his wife, Dona of 61 years; children Debra (Jim) Kasza of Gering, Leanne Powell of Gering and Michael Weideman of Scottsbluff; grandkids: Jeremy Kasza, Tiffany Kasza (Albert), Ann Bishop (Josh), Nancy Powell, Garrett Weideman, Amber Weideman, Alyssa Weideman, and Kayla Weideman; great grandkids: Ashlee, Adam, Cameron, Kayleigh, Jordyn, Zaden, Stormy, Shaw, Hanna and Emily, Jorge; sisters-in-law Bette Krause, Tori Henry and many loved nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, two grandsons Larry and Evan, in-laws and other family members. He will be sadly missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.