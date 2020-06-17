Timothy Lee Weis June 13, 2020 Timothy "Timmie" Lee Weis, 60 of Gering, Nebraska died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Pickwickian Syndrome. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Timothy was born on January 3, 1960 in Minatare, Nebraska. He grew up with family in Torrington, Wyoming. He loved his comic books, science fiction, super heroes and spending time with family when he wasn't sick. Survivors include his wife Leslie; mother Marian Bernhardt; sisters Crystal (Ian) Knaub and Christina (Bob) Hughes; mother-in-law Doreen Davis Jones and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his step-father Fred Bernhardt, Jr, father-in-law Robert Leslie Jones and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. A special thank you to the medical hospital team that took great care of Timmie.

