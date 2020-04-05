Wellman, James

James Wellman March 29, 2020 James L. Wellman, age 73, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Mitchell Care Center, Mitchell, Nebraska. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place at West Lawn Cemetery at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.Gering Meorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com Jim was born on April 30, 1946 to Henry Wellman and V. Lavergne (Land) Wellman. During his lifetime Jim worked as a truck driver and a diesel mechanic. Jim was a very faithful man and a member of Church at Bryant and WestWay Christian Church for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, square dancing, watching football and spending time with family and friends. Jim is survived by Ken and Lynda McBride of Gering; nephews Derek Wellman of Gering, Ryan (Laura) Wellman (Emily & Luke) of Columbus, NE, and other nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Ron Dedlow of York, NE; and sister, Joyce Peterson. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Veryl Wellman and sister, Donna Dedlow. Memorials may be made to WestWay Christian Church, 1701 W. 27th Street, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361.

