Wells, Elton

Elton Edward Wells June 2, 2020 Elton Edward Wells went home to be with our Lord on June 2, 2020, at the age of 92, with his wife of 64 years by his side. Elton was born May 2, 1928, in Taylor, Nebraska, to Ralph and Gladys (Cole) Wells. In 1937, the family relocated to Huntley, Wyoming. Elton attended school in Huntley and in 1945, he graduated from Huntley High School. He went on to attend the University of Wyoming, where in 1950, he earned a bachelor's degree in Agriculture. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He returned to Huntley and pursued what was his lifelong passion, farming. He was well known in the community and was often consulted by neighbors on various farm issues. He loved helping out his friends, and Elton had lots of friends. He never knew a stranger and within minutes of meeting him, you felt as if an old friend. He served on the Board of Trustees for Eastern Wyoming College from 1964 to 1992. Elton remained on his farm until January 2020, and until January 2018, was still feeding his cows. Anyone who knew Elton knew that having a few cows around brought him great joy. He spent the final months of his life at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Elton married Mary L. Berry on March 25, 1956, and together they would raise their two children Katy (Williamson) and Kelly on the family farm east of Huntley. Elton was extremely proud of his children and gave them the best life. Despite the long hours and never-ending work of the farm, he always made time to attend their activities and sporting events. He was forever their champion. Later, he would do the same for his grandchildren. Elton always had a special place in his heart for kids. Elton was proceeded in death by his parents, Ralph and Gladys, sisters Wilma Cox and Meryl Herdt, and niece Jeannie Wells. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children Katy (Troy), Kelly (Jodee); grandchildren Brandon, Nicholas, Austin, Kaylee (Jalen), and Tanner, and brother Willard (Audrey) Wells. A private family service will be held on June 17, 2020, at the Torrington United Methodist Church where Elton was a member and a faithful attendee for over 60 years; followed by a private burial at Valley View Cemetery in Torrington. In honor of Elton's love for ice cream, the family welcomes all of his friends in the community to join them for a celebration of life and ice cream social at Pioneer Park on June 17, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The celebration will adhere to all state public health orders and social distancing practices. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Elton Wells can be made to the Torrington United Methodist Church and the Wyoming Children's Society. Friends may leave condolences for the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com

