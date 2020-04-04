Nicole Vidlak White
March 23, 2020
Nicole Kristen Vidlak White, 50 of Roscoe, NE, left this Earth to be with God on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Ogallala Community Hospital, due to metastatic malignant melanoma.
Nicole would like to be remembered as a person who embraced life to the fullest, with extreme curiosity as a life-long learner, who loved people unconditionally. She felt that her most important role in life was that of a mother to Ben, Sam, and Daniel.
She leaves behind the love of her life, Timothy Cornish of Roscoe, NE, as well as his two sons, Michael and Bode Cornish. In addition to Tim, she is survived by her three boys, Benjamin James Vidlak, Samuel Garland Vidlak, and Daniel John Vidlak, whom she loved with all of her soul. She is survived by her paternal grandmother, Pauline Giblet White, 102 years old, of Dallas, TX. Other survivors include her father, Garland F. White, III, her older brother, Garland F. White, IV, his daughter, Gracie White, her younger brother, Casey Sandlin White, and her stepmother, Jo Sandlin White. Nicole also leaves behind many beloved close family and friends.
It is Nicole's wish that any memorial contributions made on her behalf be sent to The Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com.
An informal memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant assisted the family with cremation.
