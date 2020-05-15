Wickham, Lillie

Lillie Wickham May 5, 2020 Lillie "Fern" Wickham (Banzhag) died peacefully near Alliance, Nebraska on May 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Fern is survived by her brother Arlo (LaVonne) Banzhaf of Cambridge, brother-in-law George Wickham of Hemingford, daughter Linda (Steven) Lulow of Alliance, son Roger (Terry) Kotschwar of Alliance, Step-sons Rick (Carol) Wickham of Alliance, Steve (Sue) Wickham of Kearney, Step-daughter Debbie Wickham of Colorado. 18 Grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, husband Garland (Bud) Wickham, daughter Dianna Schommer, Step-daughter Becky Wickham, Brothers-in-law Dever Wickham and Joe Wickham. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

