Wilkinson, Frances

Frances Jean (Kain) Wilkinson July 5, 2020 Funeral services for Frances Jean (Kain) Wilkinson age 73 of Scottsbluff NE, who died July 5, at Regional West Medical Center, will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:30 am MST at St Theresa Catholic Church, Mitchell, NE with Father Michael McDonald officiating. Burial will be July 14, at 11:00 am CST the Morning View Cemetery Wallace, NE. Visitation will be Sunday, July 12 at St Theresa Catholic Church from 3-6 pm with rosary at 6:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. She was born August 19, 1946 at North Platte NE, to Aaron Kain and Lois Hendrickson and received her early education from Wallace Elementary school and graduating from Wallace High School, Wallace NE and attending the University of Nebraska/Chadron State College in Interior Design and Teaching. She married Jim D. Wilkinson on June 3, 1968 at Wallace NE and made their home at Morrill NE and Scottsbluff NE. She worked at Region I Office of Human Development for 31 years, putting her heart and soul into advocating for adults with special needs, while raising a family. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines and Windsong Chorus. She also enjoyed camping, traveling and hanging out with friends and her sisters. Survivors: Husband: Jim D Wilkinson; Sons: Jason and Jarod Wilkinson Daughter in Law: Julie Wilkinson; Grand Children: Jessica, Justine, and Jake Wilkinson and Martha and Molly Wilkinson; Sisters: Patrica Knaub her husband Robert Knaub, Linda Monson. She was preceded in death by: Parents: Aaron and Lois Kain; In Laws: Jim and Jessie Wilkinson, Brother In law: John Monson.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.