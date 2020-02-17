Willa Mae Hill February 4, 2020 Memorial services for Willa Mae Hill, 91, will be held at 2pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the First Congregational Church with Pastor Matt Gordon officiating. Willa Mae died February 4, 2020 at Community Hospital and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to either the First Congregational Church or Waggin Tails Animal Shelter. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Willa Mae was born August 31, 1928 in Wheatland, Wyoming the daughter of Lee Roy and Opal (Mark) Richardson. She grew up and received her education in Sunrise, Wyoming. She married William Hill on May 17, 1947 in Torrington, Wyoming. They lived in Fort Laramie, Wyoming for seven years. They moved to Lingle, Wyoming where they lived for twelve years before moving to a farm between Lingle and Fort Laramie. They lived there for twenty-five years. After Bill retired they moved to Torrington. Willa Mae loved spending time with her family. Willa and Bill had a wonderful life together for the last seventy-two years. They enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening (vegetables), hunting arrowheads, bowling, playing cards and going to the cabin at Laramie Peak. She was a member of the First Congregational Church, a past member of the Cottonwood Country Club, Bridge Club, and Quilting Club. Willa Mae decorated cakes not only for herself but for other family and friends for special occasions. She worked at the Barnes beet dump for many years weighing trucks during campaigns. Willa Mae is survived by two sons Don (Barb) Hill of Torrington, Wyoming and Robert (Pat) Hill of Friendswood, Texas; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill; a son Richard Hill; and a brother Robert Richardson.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is based on word count. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, please contact us at 308-632-9040 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
