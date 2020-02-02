The Reverend William “Bill” A. Cotant, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Boynton Beach, FL on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1942 in Alliance, NE. and was preceded in death by his parents James and Dorothy and his brothers, James Jr., Dale, and Don. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pamela of Boynton Beach, FL, and his children, Anne Marie Costa of Winooski, VT and William “Will” Costa (Virginia) of Delray Beach, FL, and brothers, Richard (Marilyn) of Torrington, WY and Michael (Vonnie) of Gering, NE. Also surviving are five grandchildren and two nephews.
Bill was an ordained United Methodist (UMC) Pastor serving for 39 years in churches in Nebraska, Vermont and New York. He was known as a visionary leader and held many positions within Troy Conference of the UMC during his ministry, and always put his churches first above self-interests. Bill was a leader in many organizations throughout his career from a youth drop-in center, nursing home and homeless shelter in Omaha, NE; senior housing in Williston, VT; a credit center for low income people in Burlington, VT; Albany District Chair of the Council of Ministry, and other Troy Conference boards of the UMC; to too many others to name.
A Celebration of Life service will be held February 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church, 235 SW 6th Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33435. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Trustbridge Hospice, www.trustbridge.com or First Presbyterian Church of Boynton Beach.
