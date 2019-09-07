William “Bill” Joel Bye, 43, of Scottsbluff, passed away on September 4, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10th from 9 AM until 10:30 AM at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with the funeral to be held at 10:30 AM with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be given to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Bill was born October 25, 1975 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to William Bye and Betty Steeg. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1994. Bill worked as a farm laborer and loved to work on cars. He most enjoyed spending time with his son, Reid.
Bill is survived by his son Reid Bye, mother Betty Steeg, sister Staci Bye, brothers Scott Garvin, Steve Garvin, and Bryon Garvin, aunt Cathy Rotherham, uncle Guy Hoppe, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.
Bill was preceded in death by his father William Bye, grandparents Lester and Catherine Hoppe and Sherman and Opal Bye.
