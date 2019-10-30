William “Keith” Rogers, 75, of Cozad, died October 22, 2019 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. Graveside Services will be 10:00 am, (M.D.T), November 2, 2019 at Westlawn Cemetery in Gering, Nebraska with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Military Rites will be provided by the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team and the Gering American Legion Post #36. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Born Nov. 30, 1943 in Scottsbluff NE to Rueben and Helen Rogers. He graduated from Gering High School in 1962 and joined the Navy shortly thereafter. He was a Navy deep sea diver and a Seabee as well as a veteran of the Vietnam War where he was injured in duty. Throughout his military service and his life, Keith spent years traveling and working around the world; most notably Antarctica, Northern Africa, the Mediterranean and the Middle East. He was best known for his work installing center pivot irrigation systems for the Lockwood Corporation in the Kufra Oasis in Libya in the mid-1970s. His many accomplishments as a project manager oversees lead him to working at numerous corporations as a mechanical engineer, designing industrial machinery for over 30 years. Keith passed away Oct 22, 2019 in Kearney NE.
Keith is survived by his son, Jeffrey Rogers of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Lisa Alvarez and her husband Michael of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Samantha and Aiden Alvarez of Lincoln, NE; sister, MaryAnn Schleicher and husband Doug of Gering, NE.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Thomas and Daniel Rogers.
