TORRINGTON — Memorial services for William M. Hill Jr., 96, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the First Congregational Church with Reverend Matt Gordon officiating. Bill died November 12, 2019 at Goshen Healthcare Community and cremation has taken place. His ashes will be scattered near their cabin at Laramie Peak. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the First Congregational Church or Waggin’ Tails Animal Shelter. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Bill was born January 1, 1923, in Wheatland, Wyoming the son of William and Ida (Parker) Hill Sr. After graduating high school he entered the US Marine Corp and served in the Pacific area during World War II. He married Willa Mae Richardson on May 17, 1947 in Torrington, Wyoming. They lived in Fort Laramie, Wyoming for seven years and he started work as a technician for the Amoco Pipeline there. They moved to Lingle, Wyoming where they lived for twelve years before moving to a farm between Lingle and Fort Laramie. They lived there for twenty-five years. After working for Amoco for thirty-four years Bill retired in 1981 and in 1995 they moved to Torrington. He entered Goshen Healthcare Community in 2018.
Bill loved spending time with his family. Bill and Willa had a wonderful life together for the last seventy-two years. They enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening (vegetables), hunting, bowling, playing cards and going to the cabin at Laramie Peak. Bill was a member of the American Legion Post #63 in Lingle, a member of the First Congregational Church and a past member of the Cottonwood Country Club.
Bill is survived by his wife Willa Mae Hill of Torrington, Wyoming; two sons Don (Barb) Hill of Torrington and Robert (Pat) Hill of Friendswood, Texas; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Richard Hill; three brothers Frank Hill, Robert Hill and John Hill; and three sisters Mary Anderson, Ruth Baker and Edith Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.