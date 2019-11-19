Funeral services for William Wayne Wells, age 80, of Gering, Nebraska, will be held at the Gering Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20th with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at West Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.
Bill Wells was born on July 26, 1939 to Leslie and Nancy (Thompson) Wells. He grew up in Gering graduating from Gering High school in 1957. He attended Denver University where he met Shirley Ann Champeau who would become his wife. They had one daughter, Lisa Kay Wells (Peterson) who now lives in Illinois.
Bill served in the National Guard and later became a successful C.P.A., building his own company in Denver. He retired to Loveland, Colorado and came home to Gering as his health declined in later years. Bill passed away peacefully on November 16th. He was preceded in death by Shirley who passed away in 2016.
Survivors include his brothers, Donald and Richard, and his sister Patty.
