Willis Alton (Tony) Herman, age 78, passed away July 18, 2019 in Omaha. Tony was born to Willis and Oletha Herman on November 17, 1940 in Scottsbluff, NE. He grew up and received his education and graduated from Mitchell High School. Tony graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. He was accepted and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law and while in law school he was part of the Nebraska Law Review. While attending law school, he worked in the Trust Department at the National Bank of Commerce. Upon graduating law school, he entered private law practice with his dad in Mitchell. He worked at Nile Valley Savings and Loan before returning to private law practice.
He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America and received the rank of Eagle Scout.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason, Worshipful Master, Imperial Potentate and served as Grand Master of the Mitchell Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by Wife Judy Herman; son, Troy and wife Carol Herman; two grandchildren, Scott and Emma; son, Alan and wife Terri Mantegna; granddaughter, Kayla Mantegna; sister, Sharyl Ann Woodstein; Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Memorial service will be held, 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cantrell Funeral Home 609 S. Walnut Street Kimball, NE.