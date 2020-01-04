Wilma I. (Jaqua) Hutchinson died on January 1, 2020 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance.
She was born on November 28, 1927 in Alliance, Nebraska to Percy Jaqua and Nettie (Chancellor) Jaqua. She grew up in Alliance Nebraska where she graduated from Alliance High School in 1945. She married Hobart (Hutch) Hutchinson at the First Presbyterian Church in Alliance on August 3, 1947.
She is survived by her children Daniel (Lois) Hutchinson of Lincoln, Nebraska and Kathleen Hutchinson of Alliance; Grandchildren Angel (Mike) Delgado of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jenny Garrison, Lincoln Nebraska, Danny (Jenny) Hutchinson, Lincoln Nebraska and Kerry (Dale) Lienemann of Bettendorf, Iowa. She is also survived by 13 great- grandchildren; Brandon Delgado, Josh Delgado, Brooke Delgado, Nick Delgado, Sierra Delgado; Michael Garrison, Andrew Garrison, and Ben Garrison, Reese Lienemann, Mason Lienemann, Conner, Peyton and Sophia Hutchinson. Wilma is survived by one sister in law Lucile Hutchinson Taylor of Rapid City, Dakota and several nieces and nephews. She as always proud of the accomplishments of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Wilma was a voracious reader all of her life until poor eyesight prevented her from indulging in that hobby. She was able to continue to listen to books on tape through services for the blind in recent years. She was a member of Point of Rock Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution for many years. She was Regent for the local chapter and served as Nebraska State Regent. Wilma was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also served for many years on the Knight Museum Board. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Alliance where she served as Deacon and helped with serving many a funeral dinner. Declining eyesight and health prevented her from actively participating in recent years, but enjoyed visits from the members.
After Hutch’s retirement from Burlington Northern in 1980, they enjoyed traveling for many years to participate in Wilma’s DAR activities and Hutch’s Naval reunions.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother Donald Jaqua, and three sisters Pauline Jaqua, Lois Moffett, and Helen Salisbury, and their spouses.
Funeral services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Jay Kim officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Nebraska Services for the Visually Impaired, First Presbyterian Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
