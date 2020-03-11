Wisner, Harry

Dr. Harry Kern Wisner, MD March 6, 2020 Dr. Harry Kern Wisner, MD, 83, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home in Lebanon, NH. He was born January 5, 1937 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Francis Harper and Audrey Leigh (Cover) Wisner. After finishing Medical School at the University of Nebraska in 1962 and completing his residency in General and Plastic Surgery, Dr. Wisner practiced in Mesa, Arizona for many years. He was drawn to the academic environment of the Upper Valley in his retirement. Dr. Wisner is survived by his sister, Francine Gallawa, MD of Sacramento, California; stepdaughter, Heather Van Anholt, her husband Stephen, and grandchildren Zane and Saxon of Tasmania, Australia; and his children, Michelle, Sean, and Kyle Wisner. To leave a message of condolence please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneral home.com
