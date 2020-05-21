Wolff, Peggy

Peggy A. Wolff May 13, 2020 Peggy A. Wolff passed away this Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at the Western Nebraska Regional Hospital. She was 65 years old. Cremation has taken place and a mass with a celebration of life will be held later this summer when travel restrictions are lifted. Online Condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Peg was born October 11th, 1954 in Sidney, Nebraska to Paul and Ardene (Clausen) Wolff. She attended and graduated from Kimball County High School. Peg then went on to graduate from the College of Saint Mary in Omaha and attended Butler University where she received an MBA degree. She was an Instructor and Program Director in Health and Information Technology at Western Nebraska Community College. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her brother David Wolff of Sitka, Alaska; niece Lacey Wolff of Sitka, Alaska; aunts and uncles Jim and Doris Clausen, Dorothy and Chris Batenhorst and Annie Wolff of West Point Nebraska; Boyd Bear of Beatrice, Nebraska; Bernice Seward of Deltona, Florida; Mary Ann and Wayne Lukassen of Kimball Nebraska and Nancy Wolff of Sidney Nebraska, as well as numerous cousins.

