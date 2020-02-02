On August 30, 1939 in Clovis, New Mexico, Yolanda Kay Jerden was born to Margaret Lee and Burney Jerden. Yolanda, “AKA Sissy”, grew up in Lubbock, Texas and Ft. Worth, Texas. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Ft. Worth Texas in 1957. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1960 from TCU in Ft. Worth Texas. She married John Teegerstrom on June 3, 1960 in the chapel on the campus of TCU. She started her teaching career in Ft. Worth and moved to Houston. When her first child Susan was born, she retired from teaching to do what she always wanted and that was to stay home, raise children, and be a mother. Sissy and John moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1971 where they lived until 1978 when they moved to Longview, Texas. Sissy was active in Christian Women’s Club in Longview, Texas where she served as chairman for many years. She was also active in the band boosters with her daughters, Susan and Julia. She also loved playing tennis and bridge. Most recently, she loved being referred to as “Nana” to all five of her grandchildren. In 2001, at the age of 61, Sissy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and after a lengthy 19-year battle, she finally succumbed to the disease, and passed away at 5:34 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
There will be a visitation for Sissy at Beck Funeral Home at 15709 Ranch Road 620, Austin, Texas 78717 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Sissy is preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Burney Jerden, her sister Nanette Lalumia, and her husband John Teegerstrom. Sissy and John were married for 36 years. She is also survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Frank Abbott Jr. of Frisco, Texas, and Julia and Rob White of Austin, Texas. Sissy is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Frank Gaines Abbott III, Patti White, Preston Abbott, Abby White, and Mary Margaret Abbott.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that those who desire may make memorial gifts in honor of Yolanda (Sissy) Teegerstrom to Tiffin House where Sissy was a resident in her final days. Their address is 90 Woodcrest Road, Georgetown, Texas 78633.
