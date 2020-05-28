Zwiebel, Daniel

Daniel Z. Zwiebel May 24, 2020 Daniel Zachary Zwiebel died May 24, 2020 at Bergen Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born on August 22, 1974 in Bridgeport, Nebraska to Gerald A. Zwiebel and Beverley J Iverson Zwiebel, August 22, 1974. He graduated from Bridgeport City Schools and attended the University of Nebraska Kearney until he acquired non-Hodgkin lymphoma. After his recovery, he was blessed with twenty years of good health but that was all his body could do. Dan enjoyed golf, baseball, basketball, band, fishing with his dad and brother Jeff, hunting, playing cards, and mostly he loved his friends. He always made sure he stayed in touch with them and his family. He was a grill master and he shared with anyone who stopped to see him. Dan loved life! Dan became a successful computer programmer and was an administrator for Sitel Computers and Results Companies. Dan is survived by his mother Beverley Zwiebel, brothers Jeffrey Zwiebel of Dallas TX, and Matthew (Jennifer) Emery of La Cresenta CA, aunt Charlotte (Ed) Sturgis, and Kylie and Jenna Winters for who he was their Step-Dan. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Zwiebel, sister, Jeri Zwiebel Reimnitz and her husband Dan Reimnitz, grandparents: Clara Zwiebel (Frank) Iverson, Clarence Zwiebel, Andrew and Marguerite Iverson; aunts and uncles: Donald Scott Iverson, Joyce Iverson Blakesley, Joyce Zwiebel (Ron) Thorson, and Harlan Zwiebel. Memorial may be sent to your friend in need or to Dan's friend who has been battling cancer for a long time, Craig Conway, 511 Chapin Street, Chadron NE 69337. -Dan would have like this.Inc. - Roeder Mortuary 108th Street Chapel, 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000, www.RoederMortuary.com
