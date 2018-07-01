This column was going to speak exclusively about a new initiative by the Media of Nebraska’s new public awareness campaign about the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, but first I must extend the thoughts and prayers from all of the Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger employees to the employees and families of the Capitol Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland.
On Thursday, June 28, 2018, a crazed gunman shot his way through the glass doors at the Gazette and, in cold blood, murdered five newspaper employees. Details of the murders are still under investigation, but attacks on and vicious rhetoric regarding members of the press has now reached a tragic level and it must end.
The First Amendment is first for a reason. It protects five basic rights we have as human beings and as citizens of the United States. Of course, the right to a free press is most dear to us in journalism because it allows us to chronicle our lives and times, and equally important to report on our government without fear of retaliation. Our Founders understood a free press was instrumental if a democracy was to flourish. Five colleagues of ours perished while serving their community under the protection of the First Amendment, and our mission now becomes even stronger because of their service and dedication.
But the First Amendment is much more than a free press. Media of Nebraska tells us that in August of last year, a civics survey taken by the Annenberg Public Policy Center showed nearly 4 in 10 students couldn’t name even one of the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment. The Star-Herald was disappointed to learn this and is now fully onboard to be a contributing partner in the Media of Nebraska’s First Amendment educational public awareness campaign.
In partnership with the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, the Nebraska Press Association, Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Nebraska Daily Publishers, we will begin proudly featuring the five rights the First Amendment protects. The campaign is called THINK F1RST-KNOW YOUR 5 FREEDOMS.
Those five rights will be featured by five Nebraskans representing a diverse cross-section of the state and include a farmer, a college student, a health care professional, a journalist and a pastor.
As a past president of the Nebraska Daily Publishers, I was a sitting member of the Media of Nebraska. They are staunch believers in the First Amendment but go well beyond that by ensuring that we in the media have access to the inner workings and records of our government so we can report back to you what is happening in courtrooms to school boards, the legislature to county commissioner meetings.
As a regional newspaper, the Star-Herald does its best to cover sporting events, celebrations, tragic accidents, tornadoes, people and places, and we love what we do. We believe in what we do and we think our work is important.
Are we perfect? No, we are human. But we are dedicated. We thank our thousands of readers and pledge to them once again, in light of the tragedy in Maryland, to carry on in their name along with the other 74 journalists in the world who were killed last year.
Join us as we join Media of Nebraska in the “THINK F1RST-KNOW YOUR 5 FREEDOMS” campaign, and watch for details in a Star-Herald and Humanities of Nebraska event called “The Future of Democracy and Journalism” coming to Scottsbluff later this fall.
Go to https://www.starherald.com/joinourstory/ and Join Our Story by telling us why local media matters to you.