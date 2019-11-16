If you ever wonder why your kids act the way they do, take a look in the mirror. Our kids tend to follow the same path we walk in, both good and bad.
I remember awhile back, I watched a little guy come into church early one Sunday morning, in dress pants, a white shirt, sweater vest and tie. He looked just like his daddy, except dad didn’t have the tie.
The two were early and came into the sanctuary to pray. Dad began walking and praying. His little both did the same, only a few steps behind dad.
Everywhere dad went, his son followed. The son looked like his dad’s shadow.
The fact is the model we live out before our children will most often be the model they will mold themselves into —both good and bad.
The parent you are will be the parent your child will become.
Parenting is the most important job any of us will have. It is a 24/7, 365-day job. For the vast majority of parents, our teachers are our own parents. If our parents were good, then chances are we will be good parents. If our parents are terrible, then mostly likely we, too, will be terrible parents.
The job requires no training, no background checks and no licenses.
To drive a car we are required to be a certain age, study a rule book, and then take a written and driving test. To own a gun we need a background check, sometimes safety classes and a license. But for parenthood all it takes is a little unprotected sex. Planned or unplanned, nine months later, junior arrives and you, ready or not, are a parent.
If parents aren’t ready, the results can literally be murder.
A baby cannot be set aside or discarded if they interfere with your life. Once that child arrives, no matter how old you are your life now becomes about raising your child. Everything you do or don’t do, anything you say or don’t say will have a lifelong impact on your child.
According to a 2017 analysis of FBI”s SHR data by the Alpert Medical School of Brown University there are an average of 500 children are killed each year by a parent. Ninety percent were the killer’s biological children.
The findings indicted almost 72% of the children were 6 years old or younger and one-third were babies, under 1 year of age. Of the victims, 13% were adults between 18 to 40 years-old.
Children are not a fashion accessory or a toy you can discard when it loses its newness. They are a lifelong commitment.
As a parent, you will never be perfect, but you must always strive to be better. Ask questions, take parenting classes. Classes are available, even online.
Kids will make mistakes, push you to the limit, and some are even violent. One minute they are wonderful, they love you and as their parent they want to make you proud. The next minute they may hate you, call you every name in the book, and think you are the stupidest person alive.
It can be fun, challenging, frustrating and very rewarding, sometimes all at the same time.
Parenting is not easy; it never has been and never will. It is also not a job any of us are experts at and the job is always changing. It is a job requiring hard work, constant ongoing education (for the parent) and a very humble spirit to be able to admit when you need help and a willingness to get help.
Asking for help doesn’t mean you are weak, a failure or a bad parent; in fact, it is a sign of a very wise parent.
If you didn’t have very good parents, they verbally or physically abused or neglected you, don’t follow in their footsteps. Instead, reach out for help and set a new course for your child to follow.
Give those little ones a good path to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.