As I get older I am finding when I look into the mirror in the morning I am seeing my dad looking back at me.
My dad, Donald E. Staman, passed away a few years ago. I miss him. His wisdom, his encouragement, and his love was always there.
Going into Thanksgiving I know one of the greatest things I have to be grateful for is my dad, my mom, my brothers and my stepmom. Each have an important and vital role
in who I am today.
My mom passed away while I was still in college. Both my brothers and my stepmom are still alive.
Growing up I always thought my mom and dad wasn’t all the great, nor was my childhood anything but the boring ordinary upbringing.
As I have gotten older and the guy in the mirror looks more and more like the old guy I called dad, I have come to know I had a truly blessed childhood.
As a journalist and in my former life as a pastor and now as a leader in the newsroom I have learned I grew up in a rare family. For the most part, we all got
along. My dad never abused my mom or us boys. I can’t even remember him raising his voice.
My brothers and I were never told by our parents we were losers. In fact, it was just the opposite.
I can’t remember my dad or mom using any racial slurs.
They worked hard, instilled in us a strong work ethic and the importance of treating others, even if they are different, the way we wanted to be treated.
There was always unconditional love, and believe me, we three boys gave mom and dad plenty of reasons to not love us. We were less than sweet and innocent lads.
When mom and dad left this earth neither left behind a great deal of material wealth. However, what mom and dad left us was better than money, it was an example of true love, integrity and strong character.
Those are the blessing, the inheritance that outweigh any money, land, stocks or any other material blessing.
There are so many dysfunctional families today in which wives and children live in fear everyday. So called loved ones physically and sexually abusing those they say they love. Kids and spouses daily being told they are worthless, ugly, fat, etc.
This Thanksgiving, as I enjoy the food, fellowship with family and friends, football games, I will remember where I came from, the parents who molded me into the man I am today.
And as I look in the mirror and see my dad looking back at me, I am thankful for what he and mom gave me and pray I can be half the role model they were to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.