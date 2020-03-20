BRUCE PLANTE: March 20

Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
First case of coronavirus in western Nebraska reported
-
All Panhandle schools announce closure to 'flatten' virus spread
-
City of Gering announces measures to limit exposure to the coronavirus
-
Cancellations and postponements
-
Coronavirus update: 'Shutdown' urged, hoarding discouraged, and more COVID-19 steps that will affect you this week
promotion
promotion
promotion
promotion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.