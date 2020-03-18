BRUCE PLANTE: March 18

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...VISIBILITY AS LOW AS ONE QUARTER OF MILE IN FREEZING
FOG.
* WHERE...DAWES, BOX BUTTE, SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, BANNER COUNTY,
MORRILL, KIMBALL COUNTY, CHEYENNE AND SOUTH SIOUX COUNTIES.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM MDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY AND
SLICK ROADWAYS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF
DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. ALSO, BE ALERT FOR FROST ON BRIDGE DECKS
CAUSING SLIPPERY ROADS.
&&
