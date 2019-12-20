Experiencing the last frontier in Alaska presents many unique adventures. One of my most memorable moments was around the campfire outside the log cabin where we stayed.
My parents and I had just finished a long day of fly fishing and sightseeing and it was time for dinner. Every camping trip we went on, we enjoyed eating hot dogs, brats, Jiffy Pop and s’mores. Since we hadn’t hooked a fish yet, we grabbed our hot dogs and lit the campfire.
As I slowly turned the hot dogs over the blaze, I watched the pink hot dog crisp up and reached for the mustard to top it off. With one course down, it was time for the Jiffy Pop. My dad used to make Jiffy Pop on all of our camping trips when I was growing up. Now, it was my turn to learn how to cook it.
“Be sure to keep shaking it,” my dad told me. “Otherwise, the popcorn will burn on the bottom.”
Hating the smell and taste of burnt popcorn, I placed the container over the fire and waited.
“Is something supposed to happen?” I asked my parents.
Just about then we heard popping noises coming from the container and before I knew it, the foil had ballooned up. As I shook the popcorn back and forth, I wanted to pull it off the fire since the popping was few and far between. Then the popping increased again and the package continued to expand.
“Surely it must be done now,” I thought.
Leaning closer to the container, I noticed a small tear in the foil. I was sure it was just an air vent, but I was sadly mistaken. Within moments, popcorn started flying out of the bag at us. Oh, and they were very hot.
My dad grabbed the handle and moved it to a nearby bench to cool off. After enjoying some smoke-infused popcorn, it was time for s’mores.
Knowing I had ate s’mores several times before, my dad grabbed the jumbo marshmallows to turn up the fun. Setting my graham crackers and pieces of Hershey’s chocolate on a plate, it was time to roast the marshmallows. My dad and I like to eat ours burnt, but my mom likes a golden crust on her marshmallow. While my mom careful moved her marshmallows over the top of the flames, I stick mine straight into the base of the fire, so it cooks faster.
After several seconds, I lifted my marshmallow up to see if it’s on fire before placing it back into the flames.
“Bud, you’re marshmallow is on fire,” my dad said.
Lifting it out of the flames, I realized my dad was right. I moved the marshmallow near him, so he could blow it out.
“OK, it looks good to me,” I said. “I’m going to make my sandwich now.”
Squishing the chocolate and graham crackers over the marshmallow, I realized this jumbo marshmallow made the s’mores too big to fit into my mouth. Well I would just squish it together more, which caused an ooey gooey mess. The warm marshmallow oozed down the sides of the cracker and onto my fingers. As the spider web of marshmallow wrapped around my fingers, I just decided to take a bite. The marshmallow web was on my face, too. My parents joined in on the fun and we laughed at our sticky adventure.
