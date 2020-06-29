Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Firework sales have started and the Fourth of July is just around the corner. While fireworks can be fun, safety should be everyone’s first priority. We encourage you to supervise your children and assist them in the lighting of fireworks. Here are some general guidelines everyone should be aware of;
— Firework sales began on June 25th, 2020 and will end on July 4th, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.
— Fireworks can be discharged within the Scottsbluff city limits between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. (June 25th through July 3). On July 4th, fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. until midnight. (Ordinance 8-1-29) (In Gering, fireworks can be discharged until 10:30 p.m., June 25-July 3.)
— Possessing or discharging fireworks in any of the city parks is prohibited. City parks are for the enjoyment of all and obviously, all citizens do not enjoy fireworks. When practical, parks will be posted with a notice of this ordinance. (Ordinance 15-1-13)
— It is unlawful for any person to throw any firecracker, or any object which explodes upon contact with another object, from or into a motor vehicle; on to any street, highway, or sidewalk; at or near any person; into any building; or into or at any group of persons. (8-1-34)
— A person commits the offense of unlawful throwing of fireworks if he or she does anything outlined in point number four. Unlawful throwing of fireworks is a Class III misdemeanor.
In addition to the regulations set out by Nebraska State Statute and Scottsbluff City Ordinance, remember not all people and/or pets enjoy fireworks. More pets go missing during fireworks season than any other time of year. The Panhandle Humane Society has offered some advice for those who have fearful pets.
— Secure your fences
— Refill anxiety medications
— Purchase or update pet identification tags
— Get your pets microchipped
The noise and light caused by fireworks can be stressful for individuals who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Many jurisdictions encourage veterans or other individuals who suffer from PTSD to notify their neighbors or even put a sign on their property advising of such.
If you are a veteran who struggles with triggers during fireworks season, consider the following;
— Take a camping/hiking trip to a location where fireworks are not allowed.
— If you are unable to leave the area, contact your counselor or other members of your support system.
— Talk with another veteran who has had similar experiences to yours.
— If the triggers are causing you to feel suicidal, know you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Being mindful of other people can make the firework season more enjoyable for everyone. Stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.