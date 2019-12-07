A picture is worth a thousand words and the saying is very true when you are looking at quality photography.
Today, everyone is a photographer, yet few of the pictures taken say much more than a few words. The 1,000 words photos are for the true photographers.
What do I mean?
Just because you have a cell phone that takes great pictures or a DSLR camera, doesn’t mean you are a photographer. A true photographer is an artist who captures a story with one image. They have what is called, “the eye.”
These true photographers; Robert Frank, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Walker Evans and Dorothea Lange (to mention only a few) understand their art and use their medium as their canvas like Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, or Michelangelo.
Locally, there is one of these true photographers, true artists’ whose work is on display at the West Nebraska Art Center.
His name is Paul Christian and his exhibit is called Pinhole Photography.
What is pinhole photography?
You take a picture with a camera, usually homemade, that has no lens. The camera could be any light tight container, such as a light tight shoe box. Instead of a camera lens you have a very small hole, a pinhole, at one end. At the back of the container you place your film. The light streams through the pinhole and creates an image on the film.
The cameras Paul used to create the images in his exhibit ranged from an oatmeal box to a can of chewing tobacco.
The images tend to be softer focused.
As an artist, Paul does more than just capture an image on film. He draws you into the image and creates a feeling and tells a story. It is a story unique to everyone who takes the time to take in the image. There is the message the artist is trying to tell and the message the viewer sees, sometimes they are the same, sometimes they are different. Sometimes they change from one viewing to the next.
In “Standing Guard,” Paul’s lone tree against a dark sky creates a lonely image standing the test of time in a harsh world. As I look at the image, I am taken to a lonely road in the country, wind blowing and I am there, all alone to face the storm blowing in from the west.
Paul’s images are beautiful, timeless and moving.
In his image called “Bulging at the Seams,” I am waiting for the walls of the old building to tumble over. It is just a matter of time before everything crumbles, yet the building is fighting to stay up, to weather life’s ongoing storms at succeeding. The art encourages me that no matter what life sends my way I can hang on. I might bend and bulge, but like that old building I can stay upright.
Art is very subjective. Sometimes, the message is very clear cut; other times, it is not.
Pinhole photography opens up the creative mind as it is not a fast, snap, snap, freeze the frame medium. With a modern 35mm DSLR I can capture, stop action, and freeze my subject even if they are moving quickly through the frame. This is not possible with a pinhole camera. It sheet film, slow shutter speeds and most often any movement will create a blur. Those blurs can add to the image.
For example, in “Ghost,” Paul captures a row of hot air balloons preparing for launch. There is a blurred image trailing up from a balloon on the right side of the image, the ghost. It is accomplished thanks to the long exposure. While preparing the balloon was in one place long enough to capture its shape as a balloon. As it lifts off the ground it is captured, but it is only as a ghost blur of a balloon lifting from the ground.
The image is beautiful, though it takes a true artist to see the image before the picture is even taken. Paul is that kind of artist.
If you haven’t stopped by the gallery, do so. Enter through the front door at 106 E. 18th St. and go down the stairs, take a left and in the Dorothy Bronson Gallery, you can view the art of Paul Christian. You will not be disappointed.
And Paul, thank you for sharing your art with us.
