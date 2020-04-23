My granddad would arrive at our house almost every morning at about the same time, like clockwork. He didn’t come to help or ask for help; instead he was our small rural community’s form of social media.
My dad would stop whatever he was doing and walk to granddad's pickup. There they would lean up against the truck and talk and talk and talk. Sometimes, we boys would join them, but usually not for long. We would get bored and go back to whatever we were doing before granddad’s arrival.
Often times, one or two other neighbors would stop and join in. They were out checking their water or livestock, see Granddad’s pickup and pull in to our yard.
Our house wasn’t his first stop, usually we were one of the last stops. Every stop was the same. Granddad would pull in, all work stopped and the talk would begin.
During these pickup conversations, they would pass on the important, or often times not so important, information from one farm to the next.
Like today’s social media there was often an ounce of the truth and lots of gossip. However, it was never called that. It was important information.
Sometimes, it really was. If a neighbor was struggling with a health issue and needed help, these pickup conversations usually was the best way to bring together a team to offer help.
Granddad would share all the details of how rancher Joe broke his leg, but then he’d rally a crew to help Mrs. Joe get the calves branded. On branding day, Joe would get ribbed about how he broke his leg, but the calves would get branded. It was just how things got done.
You knew your neighbors, their kids and thanks to Granddad we probably knew more about them than the neighbor would like us to know.
Most of the information was truth, some not so much. Dad seemed to know the difference, mostly because he knew the source, Granddad. When you know the source, you can better judge the quality of the information being shared.
In today’s social media, the source is usually unknown. It is liked because we agree with it, whether it is true or false is too often not important enough to stop us from hitting the like button followed by the share.
However, the information wasn’t the real reason dad stopped to talk. It was because of the time he got to spend with his dad.
During this pandemic time, as we locked up at home, away from work and stuck with our families, this time together should not be taken for granted. This old fashion social media time is a chance to refocus on what is really important.
Jobs are important, but not as important as time spent with our loved ones. A walk to the park or around the neighborhood or a game of UNO with the family, or just sitting around the table talking are the important things we often don’t have time for, or take time for. These are things which will impact our lives and the lives of our loved ones; they are what we will remember most.
The financial impact will be harsh, the health impact could be harsh, but the time we spend together with our family could be a true blessing.
As granddad got older he moved to town, we didn’t see him near as much. Then he passed away. The pickup conversations were never the same.
My dad passed away about five years ago. I wish I would have spent more time with him, just hanging out and talking. I would give anything for some additional old time social media time with him.
Take advantage of this time with your family, don’t take it for granted. Enjoy some old fashion social media time, you might not get another chance.
