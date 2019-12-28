Like it or not, 2020 is about to become a reality. Like any new year, it offers great challenges and opportunities. It’s a time to refocus our lives and it’s time for the media to refocus its purpose.
Most of 2019 has been focused on attempts to remove President Donald Trump from office and unfortunately we, in the press, have feasted on this easy story. While at the same time we, especially the talking heads on cable channels, did very little on issues that will impact American’s everyday lives. My thoughts today raise lots of unanswered questions in the media and hopes of how to move into 2020 as your daily newspaper.
We have a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico replacing NAFTA, but what is in this agreement? How is it different? Who does it help and who does it hurt?
Health care costs are out of control. What has been done and what can we do to lower costs, especially on prescription drugs?
Where are we with immigration: the wall, the migrant trains and DACA? What about the violence in northern Mexico?
Why is so much attention spent on the great divide between liberals and conservatives? Why don’t we focus more on what we agree upon?
What about the middle class and the American Dream? Are both a thing of the past?
There is so much talk about socialism in today’s political debate, but what is socialism? How is it different from what we have today?
Has there been anything good President Trump has done? Has Congress done anything positive and bipartisan in 2019?
On the local level, we have tried and need to focus on just that, local. What is happening in our schools, local governments, and around our communities?
Moving into 2020 hopefully we, the Star-Herald, can focus more on local stories and more feature stories about the lives of those living and working in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.
As your voice, our goal is to tell your stories and keep you informed about what is happening around the area. We want to give you a newspaper you can be proud to call your hometown newspaper.
We will not ignore national issues, but plan to focus more of our attention and resources on local stories.
Hopefully, the national media will stop chasing the easy stories and work harder on the important stories.
We at the Star-Herald have no control over the national media, but we see great opportunities on the local side.
To achieve this we need your help. First, we need story ideas. Do you know of a neighbor, family member, or co-worker who has an interesting hobby or story to tell? Is there a story you think we should look into? Let us know. We will do our best to cover what you submit.
Second, we need more print and digital subscribers. The bottom line is that is how we pay the bills.
The newspaper business used to pay all our bills through advertising, but the internet and social media has changed that. Now we have to depend more on you, our readers, to pay the bills. And to our faithful readers, our subscribers, we say “Thank you.”
The new year will bring all kinds of challenges and opportunities. Together, we can make 2020 a great year.
Happy New Year.
