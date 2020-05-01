This is my final day of my first week on furlough. I’m like so many others across the country who have send their jobs change, hours cut and pay diminished, but I am grateful to still have a job.
Our company has asked each of us to take 10 days off without pay. So this week is my first full week out of the office and not working.
So what have I done?
Day one, Monday, April 27, I woke up later than usual. The extra sleep was nice. I will say it was strange not being at work, not checking emails, looking for stories and working on Hometowns. It was strange not talking with my team and planning out Tuesday’s paper or looking ahead for the week’s coverage. But I was on furlough.
My attention went to two things, a honey-do list and creating a personal website. The latter I’ve wanted to create a website for some time now, I just haven’t had the time. So I spent about an hour working on the site, and then began work on the first on item on the list.
We like to call the list a honey-do list, as if it was all the wife’s idea and I am finally getting around to doing what she wanted done. Not true. It is a honey-do list that I have added items to as well.
The first item on the list was added by my lovely wife, it is a pathway around the pond in our backyard. I started this project last summer, now it was time to complete the job. So I put on my cowboy hat, I wear it when I do, what my dad use to call, “real work.”
I know those of us who work behind a desk would get upset and angrily say, “My work is just as real.” Yes, it is, but it is different. If you doubt me, roll up your sleeves and spend a day doing any kind of physical labor.
My dad would shake his head when I came out to help him on the farm. “You are soft,” he would say. Even in his old age, he would out work me on the farm. His reference to soft and real work was never intended as an insult, just a fun reference to the difference in our jobs.
So with my cowboy hat on I headed out to do some “real work.”
Within minutes. I was feeling the pain.
“Real work” is hard, but satisfying. You get to look up and see your progress.
The walkway took up the morning and a good part of the afternoon. My muscles were hurting, I was exhausted, but the job was done. It looked good and the first honey-do was marked off.
I slept well that night.
Day two, started with some more work on the website, then it was item two on the list. This one was put on by a furnace that went out last year. We did have an old boiler heating system, but with it hailing out we had to change to forced air. The nice part was AC, the ugly part, the bill.
The change out of the furnace left behind an old system needing to be taken out, more “real work” to be done. This took up most of day two and again, I slept well.
Day three was devoted mostly on the website. The afternoon I loaded up the copper from the old furnace and took it to recycle. Muscles still hurt from the two previous days of “real work.”
Day four, started again with the website then it was time to work on the pond. We have a 3,000-gallon pond in our backyard. It is beautiful and relaxing but it takes work. I gave the pond a good cleaning, did some rock work and got the third waterfall going.
I slept well again that night.
Day five, the last day of furlough, and I must confess I am going quarantine crazy. I miss people, my team and even my boss.
Today, I worked on the website and some ideas for the paper. This has been a long week and I am wanting to be back at work.
I am looking forward to this weekend rushing past, the 5 a.m. alarm going off and getting back to with my team.
Furloughs are not fun.
