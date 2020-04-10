When Jesus came into Jerusalem, on what we call Palm Sunday, the people were excited. The world was looking very bright, but by the end of the week, everything changed when their Savior was nailed to a cross.
He was going to usher in a new physical kingdom, according to the people, but God had a different plan.
Now their Jesus was in a cold dark tomb and their ideas of a new king, like King David, ruling over a new free Israel was gone. The miracle worker was dead.
Most of his disciples were staying hidden away, locked down in fear. Their leader was gone, would they be next?
A positive future looked impossible.
Today, we find ourselves in lockdown and questioning what will come next.
A very nasty virus has disrupted our lives. People we love are getting sick, some have even died.
When it was overseas it was out of our sight and manageable. When it came to the United States, it became more real. When it hit our community things changed.
I personally know the first three COVID-19 victims here is Scotts Bluff County. They are friends and great people. They have recovered, but that’s when it became super real.
As the numbers of those infected in the Panhandle increase, we wonder what might come next.
Life in this crazy COVID-19 world seems impossible.
Schools are closed, many businesses are dark, toilet paper is in short supply, unemployment is sky high, and people are wearing masks into stores without suspicion. Our world has turned upside down.
For Jesus’ disciples their world had been turned upside down. It looked hopeless, but then Sunday came.
As the sun rose on Sunday morning, God, who is good when things are impossible, stepped in and Jesus walked out of the tomb, alive and well. The impossible became possible and every year we celebrate an empty tomb, a Risen Savior.
On Easter Sunday, more people attend church services than any other Sunday of the year, however, this Easter will be different. With orders of no more than 10 people gathering together, church buildings will be empty Sunday, but the celebration will still take place.
Church is not about a building, it is people who share a belief in the Savior who walked out of that tomb.
To this day, no one has ever been able to disprove Jesus’ empty tomb. Proof that the God of the impossible can make all things, that God is still on the throne today.
We will celebrate in our cars, listening to our radios at makeshift drive-in church services, watching online from our homes and many other different ways to worship together. A building is nice, but is not needed.
The first Christians didn’t meet in a fancy building. Throughout history Christians met in the catacombs, hidden rooms, caves and, most often, in small groups. So our present COVID-19 restrictions will not silence the Church’s celebration.
Christians are not to be people of fear. Instead we are to be people of faith. That faith should not be limited to shine bright during these dark days. It needs to shine in acts of love toward neighbors, even neighbors we don’t agree with or share the same faith. We need to be there for victims, first responders, workers who are staying on the front lines to serve us. Whether it’s a thank you, a letter, going after groceries, or so many other ways to help and encourage, we need to do it.
It also means doing everything we can to help stop the spread. This means staying home more than normal, practicing social distancing, washing our hands, and even wearing masks when in public.
After His resurrection Jesus found the disciples together and together they spread the word of His resurrection around the world. A key was they did it together.
Together, we will make it through. And on Sunday, together, in many different places and in many different ways, we will celebrate our Risen Savior.
