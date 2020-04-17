These are strange times. Most offices have more empty desks than those occupied. Streets have fewer vehicles and stores have way less customers.
Restaurants are only doing curbside, many have added delivery, and all are struggling.
Home schooling is now for everyone, while teachers struggle to get their students to show up for classes online.
The highest paid athletes and celebrities are no longer essential, while those working at the local grocery store and convenient store are. There is a new appreciation for those who serve at the checkouts, the drive-thrus, coffee shops, etc. They are the ones who get little thanks on a regular basis but deserve it. Now they are getting some deserved attention and gratitude.
Many businesses have closed their doors, some because they have been asked to do so. Some have tried to stay open. Yet even if they are open they are seeing fewer customers and that has a short and long term negative impact.
There are the nurses and doctors who are working to help the sick, both those with COVID-19 and those with other issues. And there are the blood donors who have continued to give.
We are washing our hands more than ever before and we are social distancing like never before. Yet though we are apart there seems to be a growing spirit of togetherness.
The drive-by parades, the pop-up drive-ins, the birthday parades from a distance, drive-by weddings, and so many other creative ways to get together yet staying apart have helped unite us. We don’t always agree, but we are thinking more about others and staying safe more than in the past.
For our high school seniors this is a tough ending for their journey. Their last couple months of their final high school year have been turned upside down. They missed out on their final prom, their musicals, senior day and their commencement ceremonies have been thrown into question.
For the high school soccer, tennis, golf and track athletes they have lost their final season.
Life will go on and these young people will still become the next group of frontline workers, leaders and our hope for a brighter tomorrow.
Families are spending more time together, which is good, unless there is family member who abuses their kids or spouse. If you an abuser, get help now, before you hurt those you call your loved ones. If you are being abused, call for help. The abuser needs to be quarantined behind iron bars.
For many couples, who get along, there is a good chance they will help create a baby boom in about nine-10 months. This may produce another hospital overcrowding, but for a positive reason.
But then there are those who have lost their jobs and those who have experienced cuts in pay. There have been more than 22 million Americans who have applied for unemployment. All the job growth over the last couple years has disappeared with the arrival of one nasty virus.
The stimulus is great, but it does have some backlash. It will take our nation’s debt higher and higher. As of 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 our debt was over $24 trillion and climbing as the checks arrive.
Our economy will struggle but together we can make it through and rebuild our local businesses. We need to buy American and shop local instead of out-of-area online stores. We can refocus on local, local, local.
These strange times will leave behind a different world. There will be losses, great loss of life and finances, but it can also lead to great gains. We can come out of this stronger as families and as a local community, together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.