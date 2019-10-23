BRAD STAMAN: Tribute to a humble leader

There are people who love being in the spotlight. They seek it out, whether deserved or not. Then there are those who deserve to be in the spotlight, they have earned it, but they would rather stay out of the light and let the light shine on those around them.
Jeff Tracy, clinic operations director at Community Health Center (Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska), is among those in the latter group.
Though his achievements have earned him a place of great honor, he would much rather brag about those around him. Ask Jeff about his achievements and he will credit his staff.
“I think we have a truly great staff,” Jeff said in a March 2016 Star-Herald story. “They are really top quality people. Many have been here for a long time and have built that patient population base that is loyal to them.”
After more than 14 years overseeing the health center, Jeff is retiring this month.
“Jeff has been an important part of our agency senior leadership team and helped the clinic and the agency to grow and expand services for people experiencing barriers to health care,” CAPWN Executive Director Margo Hartman said. “We have appreciated his dedication, leadership and compassion as we strive to reach our mission to provide quality services and promote opportunities to improve and nurture the health and well-being of western Nebraska communities.”
Jeff has led the health center through some good times, some bad and some really bad times. Through it all, he has kept a positive attitude that has flowed over onto the staff.
“As a chief operating officer and supervisor he has displayed magnanimous, superlative characteristics and moral fortitude as a leader of clinical staff and champion of the traditionally underserved,” Community Health Center’s Director of Behavioral Health’s Gage Stermensky said of Jeff. “... I have always been drawn to his selflessness, compassion and integrity.”
Over the past 14 years Jeff said he knows his staff could have easily found jobs elsewhere, often for much more money. They stay, he said, because “they believe in what we do.”
It's true they believe in the mission of the health center, but the man working to make sure everything worked so the mission could be achieved played a bigger role in their staying than he would ever admit.
Not only could his staff moved into better paying jobs, so could have Jeff. But for him, helping others was important than a huge salary. In fact, many may not know, as the center struggled, Jeff waived accepting his salary during a period of time, current CAPWN Board President Maunette Loeks noted. It’s a sacrifice not many of us would make, but Jeff committed himself to the center.
His goal has always been to help others and that he has done through his life and work.
I was privileged to work with Jeff when I served as the communications director at CAPWN. His gentle caring leadership went beyond just his staff at the health center. It impacted all of us.
Jeff’s caring leadership saved, changed and improved the lives of all he came in contact with. His leadership extended lives.
“The word that sums up Jeff is compassionate,” CAPWN’s Community Health Services Director Sarah Ochoa said. “In the 14 years that he has worked for the agency, he has always tried to show compassion to the patients, to his fellow staff members and to the community. He will be missed.”
His shoes will be hard to fill, but he will be passing on a health center that is in a good place.
“He has always displayed an unwavering, nonjudgmentally accepting and nurturing approach toward patients and employees as a supervisor, co-worker, mentor and friend,” Stermensky said. “I hope he is rewarded in his future endeavors with the same grace he has generously extended to others throughout his time at CAHC.”
On Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4-6 p.m. the community will have an opportunity to stop by the Community Action Health Center’s HRFC room and say thank you. It is a chance to turn the spotlight onto a man who deserves so much than he would care to receive.
Jeff, thank you for your faithful service to CAPWN as a whole, your staff, the clients who have come through the health center, those who have been blessed to know you and for all of us throughout the Panhandle.
