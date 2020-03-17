Every other Saturday my wife and I go shopping, this last Saturday we found lots and lots of empty shelves. There were a lot less shoppers.
On Sunday there were a lot less people at Church. Pastor talked about the church’s plan if services had to be canceled. He and the leaders had a plan to go online, with the worship team playing and pastor preaching to an empty sanctuary
We are also making plans for how we can get your newspaper to you if some, or all, of the newsroom must go into quarantine.
As I write this, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in wWestern Nebraska; however it is only a matter of time. Like the regular flu it will make its ugly way into every part of the country.
Putting together a plan is not an act of fear. Instead, preparing, following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, is an act of caring.
Here at the newspaper we are putting together a plan to make sure you continue to get updated information on COVID-19 locally, but also other news. Our world has not stopped turning, we still have great lives to live and stories to tell.
As your newspaper our goal is to keep you informed, even if we have to track down stories, write those stories, put together the paper and deliver it to you in different ways.
Our journalists can do their job from their homes, if needed. Using phones, email and other forms of communication they can conduct interviews. They can also submit their stories from a distance.
With today’s technology we can also design your paper remotely. The pages can be sent to press from a distance and your newspaper can arrive on your doorstep or in your mail box just like it does today.
However, if our press crew must go into quarantine we will no longer be able to print the paper. This will not mean the paper will close, but it will mean we will have to deliver your newspaper through the internet only.
For many of our readers, you will not like this. Like me. you prefer to read your paper in the printed form. You don’t like reading it on the web and as long as it arrived the old fashion way there was no need to sign-up for an e-edition or even go to www.starherald.com.
If the day comes, and I pray it doesn’t, COVID-19 could force a change.
I would encourage each of our readers, if you have not set up an account to access the e-edition, do so. It is simple to set up and if you are a subscriber it will not cost a penny. The e-edition, along with unlimited access to our website, comes free with your subscription.
“So how can I do this?”
The easiest way is to give us a call at 308-632-9010. Tell us you need to set up an all access account. You will need an email address. We will set up the account and send you an email to walk you through the process. If you open the email and need help, call us back and we will walk you through the process step-by-step.
If you are not an e-reader, hopefully you will never have to access your new all access account, but it is important to be ready just in case. If we have to cease printing it will only be for a short time.
As we face the unknown presented by COVID-19 it is important to remember the words of Regional West Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Mathew Bruner from one of our first local COVID-19 stories. He said, “My best advice is not to panic.”
This COVID-19 will pass. We will return to some form of normal, but in the meantime let’s remember to be kind to one another, respect each other and be safe.
