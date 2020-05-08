Life is a continuous journey and it is always changing. Recently, the changes have been coming in strange waves as we adapt to the new COVID-19 world.
Growing up a firm handshake was important and done often. When you first met someone, you shook hands. After you finish talking, you shook their hands.
Then there were the huggers. At church, family gatherings, dinner parties, the grocery store, just about anywhere, some would ignore the handshake and say, “just give me a hug.”
Then came COVID-19 and the handshake turned into a nod of the head and hugs became a thing of the past.
Social distancing is now the in thing, we need to stay 6 feet apart.
A CNN report sighted a leaked memo saying the Belgian government was considering having people form “social bubbles” of 10 people. These 10 people would agree to socialize together throughout the week and weekend. Overlapping bubbles would not be allowed.
Imagine trying to make this work, you and nine others, socializing together forever. What about if you have kids? If you allow your kids and your significant other into your bubble your choices of others becomes much narrower.
Forget the grandparents, aunts and uncles are out and if you are working remotely from home you wouldn’t have to worry about the boss and co-workers.
This would probably require the creation of a new government department to register, maintain and track bubbles. If you get tired of someone and want to change bubbles, kick someone out and add someone new apply at your local Social Distancing Bureau.
This bureau could also be responsible to make sure to track everyone in order control possible transmissions of the virus. The idea of tracking raises more concerns.
Are you willing to sacrifice your personal privacy, the Constitution and your freedom, to stay safe? If you think the government will stop tracking once a vaccine is found or only track for virus concerns you are putting way too much trust in Big Brother. And I am not talking about the television show.
Businesses, churches and offices in many parts of the country and world are trying to reopen. They are trying to get back to a strange new normal.
There are no mask requirements yet in Nebraska, but they are highly recommended when out in public.
The mask market is booming and they may become a regular fashion accessory.
Some will disagree with the requirements others will agree. Hopefully we will continue to allow different opinions to be voiced. Agree to disagree.
“Our states are very diverse, very different,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said during a Fox News Channel interview, comparing her approach to governors in populous East Coast states. “South Dakota is not like New York, it’s not like New Jersey.”
Whether you agree with the way Noem has handled COVID-19 in her state or not, she is right. One size will not fit all.
Each state, each county, each business and each person is different and each will have different views on what is the best way to handle something none of us have every dealt with before.
Let’s not panic.
It is important not to make long-term decisions based on today’s fears. Before we give up more of our freedoms and privacy, let’s see what happens in the next few months.
Will a vaccine be found? If one is, maybe we will be able to get back to a new normal which will be more like our old normal.
As we reopen, what changes will we see in our shopping habits, how we socialize and where we go? The market itself will determine a lot of what works and what doesn’t.
COVID-19 is throwing us all kinds of nasty changes, but together we can make it through and together we can even agree to disagree. Moving forward the latter is important to remember because we are all on this journey together.
