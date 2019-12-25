It is Christmas Day, the presents have been or will soon be opened. In a few days, maybe a few weeks, life will get back to normal.
Leading up to this day and today we talk a lot about the reason for the season and say, “Keep Christ in Christmas.”
Looking at the discarded wrapping paper, the gifts that we are excited about today and will be forgotten tomorrow, was Christ in this Christmas?
“I said ‘Merry Christmas’ every chance I got, was that enough?”
No.
“There is a baby Jesus in the Nativity I put in the front yard, was that enough?”
No.
“What if I attended Christmas Eve candlelight services?”
No.
“I posted a cool Merry Christmas emoji on social media, that had to be enough?”
No.
“What if I did all of this?”
No.
All these things are great, but keeping Christ in Christmas is something much deeper. It is putting into action Philippians 2:7-8.
“In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus:
Who, being in very nature God,
did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage;
rather, he made himself nothing
by taking the very nature of a servant,
being made in human likeness.
And being found in appearance as a man,
he humbled himself
by becoming obedient to death —
even death on a cross!” (NIV)
Jesus had it all, the glory and power, everything but he humbled himself, came to earth to a young mom and stepfather who had very little.
He modeled what he told his disciples years later, if you want to be first, be the servant (Mark 9:35).
When we do the same, put others above ourselves, this time of year and throughout the year, we keep Christ in Christmas.
The gift God gave us (John 3:16, Romans 6:23), Jesus, put us before himself.
As we celebrate his birthday we cannot forget that he came to die as a ransom (1 Timothy 2:6) for us.
The early church didn’t celebrate Jesus’ birthday, they were more focused on his death and resurrection (Easter). It was until much later that the church decided to celebrate Jesus’ birth.
His arrival was heralded only to a handful of ordinary, working class shepherds.
His parents, Mary and Joseph, were an ordinary couple who had to travel to Bethlehem and couldn’t find a decent hotel room. So they ended up in a stable, which was probably a dirty old cave.
After his birth, his first bed was a feed trough.
Nothing special. His arrival was very humble.
He didn’t grow up in a palace, dine with important people, instead he grew up the stepson of a carpenter.
His death on the cross was again a very humble, shameful way to die. However, it was not about Him, but us. It was Jesus, our gift, putting others before himself.
This is the true way for us to keep Christ in Christmas. It is us putting others ahead of ourselves, not just in the presents we buy but the life we live before them, before the world.
So this Christmas, and as you head into the new year, take a look in the mirror (2 Corinthians 13:5).
To keep Christ in Christmas Jesus needs to be first in our lives and others need to come before ourselves.
It is those claiming Christ as their savior who need to set the examine of being a humble living letter (2 Corinthians 3:2-3) for our families, co-workers and everyone we come in contact with to read.
Today, this season and throughout the year, may we keep Christ in Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.