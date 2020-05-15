Growing up in the 1970s and ‘80s our biggest fear was the Russians and our own government. With the push of a button either side could wipe out the world as we knew it with the start and quick end of a nuclear war.
The Russians were the bad guys and our government was the good guys, as long as they didn’t overstep. As long as Uncle Sam kept out of our personal lives, our business and held to the rules of the game, the Constitution including the Bill of Rights, things were good.
Today, the Russians, aren’t as scary, in fact saying you are a Communist will not get you run out of the country as we ourselves evolve more and more into a socialist county.
We have also let down our guard when it comes to our uncle in Washington D.C. the statehouse and even locally. The rules of the game are being challenged, questioned and even pushed aside more today than I can ever remember.
Our enemy, though many would say it is a nasty little bug, is actually ourselves.
“At any cost,” I say to my Uncle, “keep me safe. Take care of me.”
Our 34th President, Dwight D. Eisenhower, once said, “If you want total security, go to prison. There you’re fed, clothed, given medical care and so on. The only thing lacking . . . is freedom.”
If we turn to our government for everything how much of our freedoms are we willing to give up?
The First Amendment of our Constitution says, “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
On Sunday, the church I attend will have its first service together in the building we call our church home since early March. However, how we come together is being guided by the state; in one door, out another, six feet apart, no handshakes, no socializing, etc.
Similar guidelines have and are going into effect in businesses throughout our communities as they begin reopening.
We have already been taught to be “politically correct” with our speech. Political correctness has died down some, but many still use words like “hate speech” and are willing to outlaw such speech. However, what defines “hate speech?” Or better yet, who will define “hate speech?”
The press is under attack from the top down. Branded with a scarlet J reporters are called “enemies of the people,” and their work thrown aside as “fake.”
Then there is the “peaceably assemble,” which today is not playing out with marches, but in businesses wanting to reopen. However, our Uncle is saying where, when and how many can assemble. In some areas, local governments have closed businesses that dared defy the orders and business owners have even been arrested.
So do we throw caution to the wind, reopen everything, forget social distancing and burn the masks?
No, but let’s be smart and not allow fear to be our guiding light, if we do our future will be very dark. We the people need to make more of the decisions, but those decisions must not be based on fear.
If you don’t think reopening the community is wise, stay home. If you can and want to work remotely, do so. If your boss doesn’t want to work with you, look for a different job. If you see places not doing what you think they should be doing to protect you and others, don’t go there. If a business asks you to wear a mask, wear it or go elsewhere.
Freedom is not easy, nor is it always safe, but in our country the freedom to make these decisions are key in who we are as Americans.
Moving cautiously forward we must raise our guard, push away our fears and protect our freedoms.
