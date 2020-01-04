My oldest daughter, her husband, and their two boys live in the Valley of the Sun. Every year my wife and I have made a habit of spending about a week around Christmas with them.
Usually the weather in the Valley of the Sun lives up to its name.
While there we kick back, relax by the pool, and enjoy the sun while the snow falls and the temperatures drop lower and lower back in western Nebraska.
Flying into Sky Harbor this year, the pilot said we might have some turbulence because, “We are flying into some weather.”
The turbulence wasn’t bad but the weather he spoke of was rain, lots of it.
The Valley of the Sun had become a valley of rain.
It rained all night and the next day. Christmas Day began with rain, as did the day after and the day after. The sun did make a few appearances, at times for long periods of time. However, for Arizona, it was cold and hanging out by the pool was not an option this trip.
Instead most of our time was spent inside.
We watched a lot of television, movies, and relaxed. The latter was one of the main goals of getting away to start with. The top reason was to spend time with family.
The only problem with the latter is that the grandkids aren’t as young as they once were. The trouble with kids is, they grow up and Nerf wars and hide and seek aren’t as important anymore as girlfriends, friends and video games.
Though I didn’t spend as much time with the grandkids and the rain dampened activities, I would not change the time spent with loved ones with anything.
Getting away gives me a chance to leave the majority of the daily stress behind, at least for a while. I can refocus and make plans for the future, both personal and professional.
At times you can find yourself swallowed up by the urgent things, the daily challenges, needing done right now, leaving little or no time for the important things. Spending time in the Valley of the Sun gives me time to think about the important things.
Kicking back, relaxing and spending time with loved ones are among the important things. We get so caught up in living our daily lives we forget to slow down and enjoy life.
There will always be challenges, disappointments, and changes in everyone’s life. How we handle them will determine our future. How we respond those urgent things plays a key part in achieving the important things.
When we focus only on the present stresses of daily life, we may miss out on the important things waiting for us in the future.
A record company told The Beatles their sound and guitar music was on the way out. This challenge could have ended their career had they chosen to focus only on the negatives. Instead John, Paul, George, and Ringo kept the important in focus, which helped them achieve their goals and gave us some great music. Imagine a world without “Hey Jude,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” or “Come Together.”
Today I hear, “newspapers are dying,” and dealing with the negative takes my eyes off the important things. Setting time aside to spend with loved ones helps me refocus and put my eyes on the important. That is what time in the Valley of the Sun, with loved ones, helps me achieve, even when it rains and keeps raining.
