Spell-check is kinda like the atom or Facebook. It can be a tremendous resource and blessing on the one hand, yet a destructive force for evil on the other.
Nuclear power uses the atom for good or atom bombs for death and destruction.
Facebook can be a social tool for connecting with loved ones and build relationships or it can spew unrestrained words that intend to hurt and end with adversarial social distancing of an unhealthy, evil nature.
Spell-check has spared me much grief and embarrassment when my chubby thumb touches the wrong button, or I just can’t remember how to spell that next word (assuming I ever knew the proper spelling in the firt place, see! I thought I was typing the word “first”) … that’s good.
When I fail to read and edit my text before clicking “Send” I fall prey to spell-check saying what I never intended, that’s an ugh! And then a quick follow-up correction ensues. Sigh.
I confess to filling some time in my treestand with texting and contending with spell-check.
A “MALAPROPISM” is a noun meaning the mistaken use of a word in place of a similar-sounding one, often with an amusing (or possibly devastating) result.
Norm Cosby, back in the day (70’s), was a master of malapropisms.
Here are a few examples: “Are they staying over or are they communicating (commuting),” “Wilt Chamberlain is an insulation to young people all over the world. Wherever he appears, after every game the kids give him a standing ovulation.”
“Listen to the blabbing brook. I got stuck in the revolting doors. You can lead a horse to manure, but you can’t make him drink. Their father was some kind of a civil serpent.”
‘The Sheepshank Redemption’ is a great movie.
Flying saucers are just an optical conclusion.
Rainy weather can be hard on the sciences (sinuses),
You could have knocked me over with a fender (feather).
Good punctuation means never being late.
Everyone in the office has their own cuticle (cubicle).
Our world is rapidly changing right before our eyes. So, I say thank you (I think) to, and for, spell-check. So far I have already corrected a dozen words in today’s column that spell-check underlined in red. The Bible nails it when it says, “A man has joy by the answer of his mouth, and a word spoken in due season, how good it is!” (Proverbs 15:23) A hard heart carefully selects words that pierce the core of our being. It is malicious and not simply a mis-intended malapropism. Similarly a kind and gentle heart skillfully selects words that encourage and build up. Correction and disciplining can be done gently and lovingly with a great outcome in building a deep and trusting relationship.
Gotquestions.org is one of my most used and appreciated resources. Their answer regarding the power of words says this: “Words are not simply sounds caused by air passing through our larynx. Words have real power.
God spoke the world into being by the power of His words (Hebrews 11:3), and we are in His image in part because of the power we have with words. Words do more than convey information.
The power of our words can actually destroy one’s spirit, even stir up hatred and violence. They not only exacerbate wounds but inflict them directly.
Our words have the power to destroy and the power to build up” (Proverbs 12:6).
“The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit” (Proverbs 18:21)
PRAYER NUGGET: I am praying that as you read this column today, you will commit to a lifelong sensitivity to speak words that excel at edifying (1 Corinthians 14:12) And that your spell-check doesn’t make many malaproperties. (smiling)
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are NKJV
