Ever been confused? Confused over anything right now?
I get a kick out of viewing nest-cams of various bird species … Osprey, Eagle, hummingbird, owls, falcons, cardinals. So, I keep my eye on the 24/7 Osprey nest-cam in Charlo, Montana (https://explore.org/livecams/ospreys/charlo-montana-osprey-nest).
Only I’m confused.
Where’s Charlotte and Charlie, the osprey mom and dad from last year?
Did they get a divorce, or something worse?
There on this year’s nest is a huge Canadian goose. I mean it’s a great view and all, but, where are the ospreys?
Confusing … Sigh. At least I still get to drive by and observe our two local Roosevelt Power Company osprey nests. Along with most of the rest of the populations of the USA (#3 at 331,002,651) and world (7,778,192,662 and rising every second!) we are in a profound state of confusion.
At this writing the virus is gripping our societies, caregivers, finances, families, education, workers, politics, etc. in unprecedented breadth and acceleration.
“When things get back to normal” is on the tip of every tongue. I’m unclear about what that normal will be.
Who or what is in control?
With our national debt already off the charts we have just newly committed to disbursing a similar staggering number of dollars to relieve our citizens. I’m a bit of a confused redneck trying to fathom all this. I think I kinda get the term “pandemic.” But, here’s my real confusion, if 135,000 Corona deaths is a pandemic (I don’t question that it is, EVERY life matters) then I’m at a loss for finding any word that could even come close to describing over 12 million deaths by abortion, almost 3 million by starvation, 10,000 more deaths from flu than Covid 19, over 311,000 by suicide. (Data from https://www.worldometers.info … and these numbers are for the few months between Jan 1 and April 15 of this year).
What measures will my grandchildren face in the decades to come?
Chaos, the prelude to Peace from the Lord JESUS!
JESUS said “In the world you will have tribulation (tough times, storms), but be of good cheer. I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
Peace of mind, peace among nations, peace in politics, in families, society … peace with God.
Here’s my comfort and peace in the midst of our chaos: “Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom also we have access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. And not only that, but we also glory in tribulations, knowing that tribulation produces perseverance; and perseverance, character; and character, hope. Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us. (Romans 5:1-5)
I know. The confusion of a goose on an osprey nest pales into insignificance compared to our current pandemic. Yet there are powerful lessons emerging from this for us. God eyes every sparrow (Ps 84:2,3)
JESUS says “Do not fear therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows! (Matthew 10:31)
Fear not! Be at peace!
PRAYER NUGGET We have so much to pray about.
And this great truth in the midst of chaos, “To you it was shown, that you might know that the LORD Himself is God; there is none other besides Him.” (Deuteronomy 4:35)
And in the comfort of this truth we pray “God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1) And, “The LORD of hosts is with us”. (Psalm 46:7)
“Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!” (Ps 46:10)
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are NKJV
