Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311, 312, AND 313... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 311. FIRE WEATHER ZONE 312. FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313. * WIND...NORTHWEST WINDS AT 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...MINIMUM HUMIDITIES AT 15 TO 19 PERCENT. * HAINES...3, INCREASING IN THE EVENING TO 6. * THUNDERSTORMS...NO THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&