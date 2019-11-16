Never heard tell of such a thing. Discovering there are numerous things I’ve never heard tell of. But, I ran down this waxing gibbous thing finding it to be about moon (lunar) phases.
Waxing means “increasing.”
Gibbous means “hump-backed” and refers to the lop-sided moon shape prior to the full moon (between half-moon and full moon).
Waning Gibbous, then, would be the decreasing moonlight following the full moon. My weather app last week told me we were having a waxing Gibbous.
OK!!! Good to know.
And not only THAT - A waxing gibbous moon is seen one to two weeks after a new moon. The Moon’s phase (synodic) cycle repeats on average every 29.53 days. Therefore the timing of the Moon’s phases shifts by an average of almost one day for each successive month.
Astronomers call one lunar cycle a “lunation” (from New-moon to Full-moon.) And not only THAT, each month’s full moon has a name of its own.
January through December they are called the WOLF moon, SNOW moon, WORM, PINK, FLOWER, STRAWBERRY, BUCK, STURGEON, HARVEST, HUNTERS, BEAVER (this month) and COLD moon in December.
Who thinks up this stuff?
I think I’d have given them different names, still would like to. How about you?
Gotta love your weather app and your Google searches.
There are some interesting studies relating to moon phases impacting the likelihood of seeing deer from your treestand. Apparently the same goes for fishing success.
In my lifetime “the man in the moon” went from just an expression of unlikelihood to the reality of Neil Armstrong’s one small step and one giant leap on July 20, 1969, viewed live on our family’s black and white TV.
Genesis 1:16 describes the creation of the sun and moon this way: “Then God made two great lights: the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night. He made the stars also.
“Rule” is an interesting truth. The sun predictably governs our days and time zones.
The moon (a reflector-light, not a true light generator) greatly impacts the heave-ho of our oceans’ neap and ebb tides. The moon is our night-time luminary, and is often visible during the day as well. No question about which is the greater light. All the while we earth-spin at astronomical speeds during our life’s brief sojourn. WOW!!!!!
What a Creation!
What a GOD!
I’m in awe!
In addition, our Creator God is also highly personal and approachable.
JESUS said, “I am the light of the world: he that follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.” (John 8:12) He also said “I have come as a light into the world, that whoever believes in Me should not abide in darkness.” (John 12:46)
I for sure believe in JESUS!
In Facebook terms, I wonder how many folks are genuine “followers” of JESUS. Are You?
He likely has a FRIEND REQUEST waiting in every Facebook account.” He said “FOLLOW ME and I will make you to become fishers of men (Mark 1:17)
PRAYER NUGGET Charles Duke, Apollo 16 in 1972 was the 10th and youngest man to walk on the moon. He said, “My walk on the moon lasted three days. My walk with God will last forever.”
Pray without ceasing (1 Thessalonians 5:17). James Woods suggested that, “If you strive for the moon, maybe you’ll at least get over the fence”.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.