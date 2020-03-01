JAKE ROBERTS: Albeit Albino

I hear tell they’re out there somewhere but I’ve only ever seen two. Most animals and fowl apparently have some version of a rare and out-of-the-ordinary ALBINO in their DNA.
Recently I saw photos of an albino cardinal and an albino hummingbird, both very rare and extraordinarily impressive.
In the past I have seen photos of albino deer, and even a partially-albino deer, kinda looked like the hide of a healthy Guernsey milk cow or pinto horse.
So, as usual, I dutifully did the Google/Wikipedia thing and now have seen just about everything albino: Albino peacocks, gorillas, alligators, people, kangaroos, crows, giraffes, porcupines, squirrels, crawdads, moose, etc.
After an uphill pre-dawn bicycle ride into some local canyons to a spot for setting up a portable turkey blind, I settled in.
I was delighted when dawn’s early light and sound show produced a number of tree-roosting turkeys. Descending to the prairie floor were two completely white tom gobblers strutting with fully fanned white tails. Couldn’t believe my eyes. (grateful for binoculars)
When we reported the sighting, the CO’s informed us that it was important to cull them out of the flock to help eliminate this abnormal occurrence within this weakened species of turkeys.
I didn’t know that.
“Albinism” is the “congenital absence of any pigmentation or coloration in a person, animal or plant, resulting in white hair, feathers, scales and skin and pink eyes in mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish and invertebrates as well. Albinism can reduce the survivability of an animal; for example, it has been suggested that albino alligators have an average survival span of only 24 hours due to the lack of protection from UV radiation and their lack of camouflage to avoid predators. Albino animals have characteristic pink or red eyes because the lack of pigment in the iris allows the blood vessels of the retina to be visible.
I had an oil-paint artist once tell me that in nature there exists no such thing as absolute white, nor absolute black.
My first trip home from college I bowed my head before my mom as she pondered my new pink t-shirts. “Red is the most color-fast color there is” I was told. Those t-shirts would never be white again.
Aaaargh! It was the new red sweatshirt’s fault (I wished).
I was stirred when reading a Bible passage that refers to the cleansing of a person’s sin. “Come now, and let us reason together, says the LORD, though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall be as wool.” (Isaiah 1:18)
“Purge me with hyssop, and I shall be clean; Wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.” (Psalm 51:7)
So much for color-fast!
It’s easily conceivable that wool is not all that white, but new-fallen snow looks pretty white to me.
Yet, our sin when washed in the deep crimson blood of the Lamb (the Lord JESUS), is transformed into a white that is miraculously whiter than snow (no sign of pink).
A shout-out to Savior, JESUS! He doesn’t just transform us into pigment-deficient albinos, He loves us into becoming purged, new creatures in Christ. (2 Corinthians 5:17)
We’re undeservedly dyed in His blood, and we’ve lovingly died to sin as a consequence.
I am a grateful follower of JESUS!
PRAYER NUGGET: “Trust in the LORD, and do good; dwell in the land, and cultivate faithfulness. Delight yourself also in the LORD, and He shall give you the desires of your heart.” (Psalm 37:3, 4) Cleansed whiter than snow, we are charged to dwell well in our land and do good. Praying to give Him our very best!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, I love you and am praying for you.
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
